FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of HON stock opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

