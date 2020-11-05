Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,225.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,225 ($16.00) and last traded at GBX 1,225 ($16.00), with a volume of 51101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202.50 ($15.71).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.71.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) Company Profile (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

