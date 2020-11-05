Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 20.4%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) were up 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 651,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 138,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 155,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.