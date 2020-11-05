Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.85.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

