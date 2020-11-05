Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.85.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

