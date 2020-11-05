fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FUBO opened at $14.28 on Monday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

