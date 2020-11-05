fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $14.28 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

