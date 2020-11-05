fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $676.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

