Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.84 ($98.64).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €70.68 ($83.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €70.61 and a 200 day moving average of €72.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

