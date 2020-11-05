Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

