Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 276 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

