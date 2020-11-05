Frank E. Jr. English Sells 1,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $113.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

