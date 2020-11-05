Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) & Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRDQ) Critical Analysis

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Francesca's alerts:

36.4% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Francesca’s has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85% Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Francesca’s and Tailored Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Francesca’s and Tailored Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.02 -$25.02 million N/A N/A Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Francesca’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tailored Brands.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated approximately 727 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as serves its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.