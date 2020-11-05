Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Four Seasons Edu has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.