Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $348,543.30 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7,840.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,557,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

