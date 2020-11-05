Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRTA. Barclays upped their price objective on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $945.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth $5,046,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

