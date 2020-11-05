Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s (FOVSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

