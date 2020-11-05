Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s (FOVSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

