Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John A. Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

