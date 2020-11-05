Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA have declined and lagged the industry in the past three months. It reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, with top and bottom line declining year over year. Results were marred by coronavirus-led impacts on operations across most segments. In fact, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division was most impacted by the pandemic-led challenges. In the reported quarter, the Fuel Division’s performance was hurt by reduced mobility due to the pandemic and decline in average fuel price per liter. Nevertheless, a strong gross margin picture is an upside for the company. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin gained from positive sales mix, efficient collaboration with key supplier partners and better margins in Ecuador. Additionally, the company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track.”

Shares of FMX stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

