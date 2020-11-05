FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lifted by Rowe from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

