Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

FLR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.74. Fluor has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

