Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,448,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

