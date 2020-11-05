Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Shares of FIVN opened at $162.66 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,565,307.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,931 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

