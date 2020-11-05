Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.33. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,400,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

