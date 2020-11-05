Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.90.

FIVE stock opened at $141.59 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $143.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

