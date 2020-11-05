Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

