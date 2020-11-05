First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1,187.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

