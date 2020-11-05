First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

