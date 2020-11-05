First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 85.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

