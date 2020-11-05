First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Vanessa L. Washington Purchases 2,300 Shares

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00.
NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on FHB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.