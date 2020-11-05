First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Vanessa L. Washington Purchases 2,300 Shares

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.