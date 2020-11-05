First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

FBP opened at $6.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

