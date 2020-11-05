Fireball (FIRE) Hits Market Capitalization of $20,863.38

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Fireball has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $20,863.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00964838 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00198099 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00907624 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001156 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000156 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,493 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.