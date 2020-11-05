Financial Review: cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) vs. Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares cbdMD and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52% Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares cbdMD and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD $23.65 million 4.65 -$50.43 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.14 $39.40 million $0.09 185.89

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of cbdMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of cbdMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

cbdMD beats Natura &Co on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

