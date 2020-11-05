Financial Comparison: Vista Gold (VGZ) vs. Its Rivals

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vista Gold to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 736 2829 2632 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Vista Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -13.00 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 39.66

Vista Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vista Gold rivals beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

