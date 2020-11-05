Financial Comparison: TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) vs. Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) and Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TDK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Qualstar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of TDK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Qualstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TDK and Qualstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDK 4.15% 6.37% 2.79% Qualstar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TDK and Qualstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDK 0 0 1 1 3.50 Qualstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TDK has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualstar has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDK and Qualstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDK $12.50 billion 1.23 $530.09 million $4.19 29.18 Qualstar $13.44 million 0.37 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

TDK has higher revenue and earnings than Qualstar.

Summary

TDK beats Qualstar on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, and circuit protection components. The Sensor Application Products segment offers temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. The Magnetic Application Products segment offers hard disk drives (HDD) heads, HDD suspension assemblies, power supplies, and magnets. The Film Application Products segment provides energy devices, such as rechargeable batteries. The Other segment provides mechatronics production equipment and other products. It also provides inductive devices, ferrite cores, magnetic heads, and transformers; and engages in insurance and real estate agency business. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. and changed its name to TDK Corporation in 1983. TDK Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices. It also designs, manufactures, supports, and sells data storage devices used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and lower and middle market companies through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Camarillo, California.

