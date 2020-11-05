Financial Analysis: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & The Coca-Cola (NASDAQ:KO)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and The Coca-Cola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A The Coca-Cola 0 3 13 1 2.88

The Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $53.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and The Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69% The Coca-Cola 26.77% 41.44% 9.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and The Coca-Cola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.57 $1.25 billion $1.22 23.14 The Coca-Cola $37.27 billion 5.67 $8.92 billion $2.11 23.30

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Coca-Cola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Coca-Cola pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years. The Coca-Cola is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, glacÃ©au smartwater, glacÃ©au vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, ZICO, Ayataka, Costa, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, Gold Peak, HONEST TEA, and Kochakaden brands. It operates through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.