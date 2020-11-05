Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FCAU. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.
