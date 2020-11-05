Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FCAU. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

