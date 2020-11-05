Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 964,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 828,411 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 949,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.
