Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 964,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 828,411 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 949,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.