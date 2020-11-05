Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.72

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 93944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

FERGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.