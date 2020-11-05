FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $269.10 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

