FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 575.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $269.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $293.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

