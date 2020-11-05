Federal Signal Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In related news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

