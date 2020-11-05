Faurecia’s (FURCF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Faurecia in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Faurecia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. Faurecia has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

