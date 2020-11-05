Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

FSLY stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $311,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,656,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,292,710 shares of company stock worth $194,441,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fastly by 60.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.