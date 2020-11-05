FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

