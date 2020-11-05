FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020 // Comments off

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.