Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 348000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

