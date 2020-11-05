Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 301.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

