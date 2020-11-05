Fagan Associates Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.22. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

