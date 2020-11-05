Fagan Associates Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 903,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 79,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.