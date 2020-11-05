Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

