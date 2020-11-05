Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.